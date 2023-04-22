'We still cannot believe he survived': Viral video shows dramatic rescue of Indian climber who fell off Himalayan mountain

Anurag Maloo had been laying in a deep crevasse for three days when he was found by the team; his health is now 'relatively better'

By Web Desk Published: Sat 22 Apr 2023, 3:20 PM

Polish climber Adam Bielecki was the hero who found Indian mountaineer Anurag Maloo alive after falling off Nepal's Mount Annapurna.

Maloo had been missing for three days then, and Bielecki admitted that they thought they were on a mission to recover a body.

"We still cannot believe that Anurag survived after two nights in this rift and such a fall. This is something absolutely amazing," he said in an interview with Everest Today.

Maloo, 34, reportedly fell at a height of around 6,000 metres while descending from Camp III of Mount Annapurna — the 10th highest mountain in the world. Stuck in a deep crevasse, he was found in a critical condition but alive.

In a video of the dramatic rescue, Bielecki shows the 300m-deep crevasse where the Indian climber lay for three days.

Here's the clip that has now gone viral:

Bielecki and his team located Maloo using thermal imaging in a rescue mission that was marked by overwhelming emotions.

"For us, it is a lesson that you can never give up and you always have to go to the rescue, because there is always hope that even after two days there is a chance to save a person," Bielecki said in a media interview.

Hospital sources say Maloo's health is now 'relatively better', and his family are now looking for a way to get fly him to Delhi, according to reports.

