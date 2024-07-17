We are willing to take on more responsibility, says Taiwan Premier after Trump's remarks on US support

E-Paper

Taiwan's Premier Cho Jung-tai. AFP File
Published: Wed 17 Jul 2024, 6:31 PM

Amid concerns over US support for Taiwan in the event of Donald Trump's possible return to power, Taiwanese Premier Cho Jung-tai said Taipei is willing to shoulder more responsibility for its self-defence, Focus Taiwan reported.

"We are willing to take on more responsibility" when contributing to the security of the Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific region, Cho said at a press conference in Taipei, noting that Taiwan was to defend itself and ensure its safety.


Cho said that Taiwan has strived to boost its self-defence capabilities by gradually increasing its defence spending, reinstating the one-year compulsory military service, and strengthening society's resilience to various challenges.

"I believe that as long as we continue to demonstrate [these efforts], we will receive support from more countries," Cho said, while also thanking US for repeatedly expressing concerns over Taiwan's security.


This comes after former US President Donald Trump, in a recent interview, suggested that Taiwan should pay Washington for protection.

"I know the people very well, respect them greatly. They did take about 100 per cent of our chip business," Trump said in an interview, adding that "Taiwan should pay us for defence."

"You know, we're no different than an insurance company," the former US president was quoted as saying. "Taiwan doesn't give us anything."

Further speaking at the press conference, Cho underlined the "solid relations" between Taiwan and the US, noting that Taipei continued to work to improve such bilateral ties.

The premier, however, sidestepped another question on how the government would react if a re-elected Trump asked for the transfer of advanced chip production from Taiwan, as reported by Focus Taiwan.

Instead, Cho said that he was "confident" about advanced technologies remaining in Taiwan because the nation boasts a manufacturing ecosystem and talent.

Meanwhile, Trump secured the Republican presidential nomination during the ongoing Republican National Convention.

The former President has been advocating for Washington's allies to pay for their security. He has also said that Nato countries should commit more money, if they want the US to continue its support for the bloc.



