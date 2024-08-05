Wayanad landslides: Mass burial of unidentified victims held; 180 people still missing

Harris was the sole candidate on the ballot for a five-day electronic vote of nearly 4,000 party convention delegates
A week after the massive landslides, Wayanad district administration on Monday organised a mass burial ceremony in which the body parts of unidentified victims killed in the disaster were buried in the Puthumala region of the district.
A prayer of all religions was also conducted before the burial ceremony.
Speaking with ANI, on missing bodies and body parts of the landslide victims, Kerala Minister K N Balagopal said, "We cannot give an exact number of missing body parts... There is a mass burial going on for unidentified bodies."
Puthumala is a village close to Chooralmala. In 2019, Puthumala also witnessed a landslide.
Meanwhile, the rescue and relief operations in landslide-hit areas of Kerala's Wayanad entered the seventh consecutive day on Monday.
Accoridng to the State Health Ministry, the death toll stands at 308 as of August 2.
A total of 220 bodies have been recovered and 180 people are still missing as of Sunday.
A total of 53 camps have been set up in Wayanad as part of the relief operations. As per the latest update, 6759 people were shifted to these camps across the district including 1983 families, 2501 males, 2677 females, 1581 children, and 20 pregnant women.
The government has set up 16 camps in Meppadi and other gram panchayats, this includes 9 shelters and 7 rescue camps. A total of 2514 people have been shifted to these shelters as per the latest data. This included 723 families, 943 males, 972 females, 599 children, and six pregnant women.
Additionally, there are rescue camps at SDMLP school, D-Paul public school at Kalpetta, RCLP school at Chundel, GHS school near Rippon, WMO college at Muttil, Rippon new building, and Arappatta.
The massive landslides hit Chooralmala and Mundakkai of Wayanad on July 30 wreaking mass devastation and loss of lives and property.
Late on Sunday night, the district administration carried out the mass burial of the mortal remains of the unidentified people killed in the landslides. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had earlier directed the district administration to carry out the formalities with interfaith prayers.
