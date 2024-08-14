Wayanad landslides: 401 bodies, limbs tested for DNA so far

Search operations continue after landslides hit Mundakkai village in Wayanad district in the southern state of Kerala, India. Photo: Reuters file

Published: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 6:08 PM Last updated: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 6:11 PM

DNA testing of 401 bodies and limbs recovered from the July 30 landslide-hit areas in Wayanad completed on Tuesday.

The search operation carried out by the Army, Special Operations Group, Fire and Rescue Services, and the Forest Department including several volunteers recovered 349 body parts that belonged to 248 people, including 121 men and 127 women.

As many as 52 of the body parts would need further tests as those were decomposed, said Revenue Minister K Rajan.

According to Rajan, blood samples from 115 people have been collected so far. Blood samples of relatives of three natives of Bihar are now available, he said.

Meanwhile, for temporary resettlement, Harrison Malayalam labour unions have been asked to provide a report on the safety and management of the 53 houses that are now ready to be provided and the rest of the houses that can be provided, said the minister while addressing the press conference.

Trade union representatives and management representatives have been instructed to conduct an inspection and provide a report.

An investigation will be conducted on Wednesday for rental houses under the leadership of all parties. A five-member committee comprising panchayat members, revenue officers, and social workers will identify and report on available houses within the local self-government limits, the minister added further.

Speaking about the situation in Wayanad, Kerala Forest Minister AK Saseendran said, "Three more body parts were found from the Nilambur area. As of now, 231 bodies and around 206 body parts have been recovered. At present, there are a total of 1505 people staying in 12 camps and 415 samples were sent for DNA testing..."