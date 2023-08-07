Watch: Zomato rider seen eating food from delivery bag, internet divided over viral post

Many viewers are of the opinion that the man could be eating his snack, as food meant for delivery is often sealed

A Zomato rider was caught on camera eating food from inside a delivery bag, presumably meant for customers. The clip was recorded when the driver was waiting at a traffic signal in Bengaluru, India.

The footage shows the two-wheeler rider at a traffic signal, reaching for french fries from behind him inside the Zomato delivery box. He then goes on to eat it. The video shared on Facebook with a comment, “For all those who order from Zomato / Swiggy,” has gone viral, but the post does not mention when the incident occurred.

While the video raised some concerns about how the food delivery giant handles food safety procedures, an overwhelming number of comments asked the poster to verify the details of the incident before drawing any conclusion.

A section of people said that it is unfair to jump to a conclusion and were of the opinion that the rider could be eating his own food. "It can be his food. I don't know if you know this, but delivery partners also need food to survive," wrote a Facebook user.

Another comment asked the original poster to be careful about such posts, "He kept his own food inside the Zomato bag. I m 100% sure. I am a Zomato user. Their food packaging is very good. Sometimes we face difficulties in opening the packaging. No one can open it in such an easy way. Stop spreading rumours."

Several posts confirmed their food always comes in sealed packs. "I have always received seal-packed food. This is his own food," commented one user.

"We receive sealed packets. And most probably, this gentleman is eating his own snack," wrote another. Another commenter wrote, "Your food cannot be taken out; it's sealed."

Recently, a similar incident of a Talabat delivery rider from Bahrain seen eating food from the box left residents and Twitterati divided. The rider parked his bike on the side of the road and opened his delivery box. He then took a bite of a meal that appeared to be a customer's order.

When Khaleej Times reached out to the company, the spokesperson for Talabat Bahrain said, "We recently became aware of a video showing a rider poorly handling an order, which is against our health and safety policies."

The spokesperson continued, "Even though this has been confirmed as a cancelled order, the rider has been immediately suspended pending further investigation."

Several people expressed their support to the delivery rider, saying that if he were eating from a delivery, he wouldn't be doing so in the open.

