Watch: White worms 'rain' from sky in India; horrifying video goes viral

The alarming footage, captured last week in the Chhapra district of Bihar, shows hordes of the insects tumbling onto the street in thick flurries

by Anjali Garg Published: Tue 23 May 2023, 12:53 PM Last updated: Tue 23 May 2023, 12:57 PM

In a skin-crawling scene fresh out of a horror movie, a sea of white worms poured from the sky in Northern India last Tuesday, scattering down onto a street as locals walked through the terrifying confetti-like storm.

The alarming footage, captured in the Chhapra district of Bihar, shows hordes of the insects tumbling out of the sky in thick flurries. As the camera pans to the ground, the critters can be seen accumulating in a dense layer on the road's surface, thrashing and writhing as they make contact with the asphalt.

Footage of the bizarre phenomenon has since gone viral online, in which locals can be seen watching the 'rain' and navigating their way through it. Others, visibly disturbed, reportedly shut their doors in fear to protect themselves from the horrifying showers.

Shops in the area were temporarily closed, according to local media. No one was harmed in the incident. What caused the deluge of insects, however, or where they even came from, is still unknown.

