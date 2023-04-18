Watch: UAE-born Pakistani actress Saeeda Imtiaz 'found dead in her room' confirms she is alive

A post on the actress' social media announced that she had passed away on Tuesday morning, sending fans into a frenzy on social media

Screenshot: Instagram/@saeedaimtiaz

By Web Desk Published: Tue 18 Apr 2023, 8:37 PM Last updated: Tue 18 Apr 2023, 8:38 PM

According to a post from her official Instagram account, Pakistani-American actress and model Saeeda Imtiaz was reportedly found dead in her room on Tuesday morning.

A black-and-white image of the actress, born in the UAE and raised in New York, was uploaded to her Instagram account along with a block of text that read:

"With a heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you that Saida Imtiaz passed away this morning as she was found dead in her room. Rest in peace (sic)." The note was signed "Admin".

The news sent fans into a state of shock, with many taking to Twitter to express their dismay at the sudden devastating news. "May her soul rest in peace", one account posted; "shocking, tragic news", said another.

In a shocking turn of events however, the actress revealed that she is in fact alive and well, and said the announcement of her death was the result of her Instagram account being hacked.

In a video uploaded to her Instagram page, the actress, dressed in purple, solemnly addresses the camera and discusses the bizarre events. "After all that I went through, I'm drained out at the moment", the video is captioned.

"I don't know why someone would do this", Imtiaz says in the video. She explains that she woke up that morning to an influx of calls and text messages from people enquiring about her welfare, adding that the situation sent her into a state of shock.

The rumours also sent her siblings and mother into a state of panic, she adds, none of whom live with her in Pakistan. The actress goes on to explain that someone hacked her Facebook and Instagram accounts, and chastises the attempt to cause pain to her family.

“I understand teasing or bullying someone", she says, "but I don’t understand bullying someone to the extent where it hurts them or their family." Friends of the actress also took to social media to confirm that she is alive and well, criticising those who hacked her account for spreading false, hurtful rumours.

The Abu Dhabi-born actress made her debut with Pakistani film "The Making of a Legend", where she played Jemima Goldsmith, former wife of cricketer Imran Khan. She then garnered a significant fan base following a stint on popular Bigg Boss-esque reality show "Tamasha Ghar."

ALSO READ: