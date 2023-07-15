Watch: Stunning video of Chandrayaan-3 lift-off captured by passenger from Chennai-Dhaka flight

As it lifted off, the aircraft pilot made an announcement on the public address system asking the passengers to look out of the window

Thousands on the ground cheered as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched Chandrayaan-3 for its historic moon mission from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

And while it was breathtaking sight to watch, flyers on an Indian domestic airline perhaps had the best vantage point.

Passengers onboard a commercial airliner flying from Chennai to Dhaka, Bangladesh's capital, had a stunning view of the lift-off while on route.

As Chandrayaan-3 lifted off, the aircraft pilot made an announcement on the public address system asking the passengers to look out of the window.

And the stunning view was captured by a passenger onboard the flight.

Meanwhile, the excitement back on Earth was even more palpable as the historic mission took off.

Check out this incredible video of hundreds of people gathered on the ground cheering wildly as they witness the launch first hand.

