Watch: Sharjah Deputy Ruler opens orphanage, launches 60-home village in Philippines

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, recently visited the Philippines to inaugurate an orphanage and lead the groundbreaking ceremony of a village in Dinas, a municipality of Zamboanga del Sur in Mindanao.

Al Reeh Al Mursala Village will be built with support from Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, in cooperation with Sharjah Charity International, to help improve the living conditions and quality of life of underprivileged families in the province, Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) said on Friday.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"(Al Qasimi's visit also) affirms that humanitarian and charitable work is a deeply rooted pillar of the UAE in extending a helping hand and providing necessary support to those in need around the world. The UAE conveys a message of goodness, compassion and humanity that brings together peoples of all races and ethnicities,” SGMB added.

During his visit, the Deputy Ruler of Sharjah highlighted the importance of “integrated charitable projects that contribute to the stability of those in need and their families, and enable them to live with dignity, and ultimately help them become educated and productive communities.”

Integrated village

Al Reeh Al Mursala Village will have a total of 60 homes, each with two bedrooms and a living room. The village will also feature an artesian well to ensure a sustainable supply of clean water for residents, as well as a vocational centre that will enhance their skills and enable them to develop their capabilities, as well as provide residents with a sustainable source of income.

“The village is the result of generous support from donors and philanthropists through the “Al Reeh Al Mursala” programme, broadcast on Sharjah TV and Sharjah Radio, both affiliated with the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, in cooperation with Sharjah Charity International,” according to SGMB.

Al Qasimi also officially opened Dar Al Rahma Orphanage, which can house 50 orphans and equipped with high-quality facilities to meet their daily needs. The orphanage also features an electric-powered well to provide clean water for the orphans, as well as commercial shops to support local products and generate sustainable sources of income. It also has a restaurant and administrative offices.

Al Qasimi also inspected four classrooms, including a computer laboratory equipped with learning resources to develop the orphans’ digital skills. He also visited a sewing institute for mothers to develop their sewing skills and to produce a range of garments and textiles to support their household income.