Watch: Saudi Crown Prince arrives in India for G20 summit

He is expected to sign an infrastructure agreement with the United States and other G20 members to explore the building of a rail and shipping network

By AFP Published: Sat 9 Sep 2023, 8:00 AM

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived Saturday for the G20 Summit in India, television broadcasts showed, as the bloc prepares to discuss issues from Ukraine to climate change.

The head of the Arab world's largest economy is expected to sign an infrastructure agreement with the United States and other G20 members to explore the building of a rail and shipping network that links the Middle East to India and Europe.

