Watch: Saudi Crown Prince arrives in India for G20 summit

The former officers, aged in their 60s, pleaded guilty to sending offensive messages at a hearing at a London court
Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived Saturday for the G20 Summit in India, television broadcasts showed, as the bloc prepares to discuss issues from Ukraine to climate change.
The head of the Arab world's largest economy is expected to sign an infrastructure agreement with the United States and other G20 members to explore the building of a rail and shipping network that links the Middle East to India and Europe.
ALSO READ:
The former officers, aged in their 60s, pleaded guilty to sending offensive messages at a hearing at a London court
The moments were captured by the body camera of an officer who was helping in the evacuation process
In an online video, the 34-year-old convict is seen moving from the prison's exercise yard to two walls parallel to each other — which he then climbs without being noticed by the guards
With its balanced sound and musicality, the Bose SoundLink Mini II punches above its weight and harkens back to the days of analogue audio purity
He will take part in a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
The Paris-based body said relying on such programmes rather than human teachers could affect a child's emotional wellbeing and leave them vulnerable to manipulation
The G20 leaders are expected to announce the decision during the summit, a report said
The women were told to sit in their assigned seats that were wet and had visible vomit residue