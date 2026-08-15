Watch: Philippines Mt Kanlaon records ash emissions, possible eruptions warned

Kanlaon Volcano in Central Philippines had been particularly active on Saturday, registering “increased unrest” with five ash emission events lasting between five and 28 minutes each.

The Philippine Institute on Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported that the new ash emission events occurred at 4.18am and 4.43am (local time) on August 15, with plumes rising up to 200 meters high.

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The grayish plumes drifted northward over Negros Island, said Phivolcs, adding Mt Kanlaon remains at Alert Level 2, indicating that the volcano is active and exhibiting moderate unrest, with the potential for sudden explosive eruptions.

The volcano released 3,304 tonnes of sulfur dioxide on Friday and generated seven volcanic earthquakes and five volcanic tremors on Saturday.

Kanlaon’s slopes remain inflated, indicating a strong possibility of further emissions or precursory magmatic activity. Phivolcs added that possible hazards include sudden steam-driven or phreatic eruptions.

Local authorities are implementing a no-entry order within the volcano’s four-kilometer-radius Permanent Danger Zone. Aircraft are also prohibited from flying close to the summit.