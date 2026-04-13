Watch: Philippine President Marcos goes jogging, jumping to dispute claims he is ill

What should have been an announcement of the Philippines’ first-ever fuel price rollback this year became an opportunity for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to disprove suspicions of failing health.

Marcos started his press briefing on Monday to announce his deferral of fuel excise tax by performing a brief jumping jack, ending the event with a jog to his office in another building.

Sounding a bit winded after his exertions, Marcos nonetheless asserted he is in good health and has recovered from diverticulitis, a health complaint associated with stress and old age.

"I challenge anyone who is saying that I am sick that they come and exercise with me... Let’s see who among us could lift heavier weights,” he bragged.

Watch the video below posted by the Presidential Communications Office on Monday.

He further clarified that he only takes medication for his gout and hypertension.

Social media in the Philippines lit up with suspicions of the president’s failing health last week, allegations shared widely by supporters of his bitter rival Vice President Sara Duterte. The allegations said the president is suffering from Stage 4 cancer and had been hospitalised.

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To disprove the claims, the president also released photos of him and the first lady having dinner in an expensive hotel and casino on Sunday.

“[E]verything they say is a lie. So don’t believe anything they say. Now you know who the liars are and who is telling the truth,” Marcos said.

In between his assurances of good health, Marcos announced he is finally exercising a special law authorising him to suspend excise taxes on petroleum products.

Marcos, however, said the suspension will only apply to cooking gas and kerosene.

“We reduced the taxes on essential products that are directly used in everyday life. So, under the authority granted to us by law, I have removed the excise tax on LPG and kerosene. This is equivalent to P3.30, P3.36 reduction per kilo of LPG. That’s almost P37.00 less per tank,” he announced.

His announcement came as oil companies announced a P20 (Dh1.22) per litre reduction in diesel prices, P4.43 (Dh 0.27) relief per litre in petrol, and P8.50 (Dh 0.52) per litre rollback in kerosene.

The price drop came after the announcement of a two-week ceasefire between US and Iran. With the failure of a peace deal between the warring countries, the relief is feared to be short lived.