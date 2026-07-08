Watch: Parked Philippine Airlines' tail fin hit by Saudia jet at Manila airport

A Saudia (SV) flight SV871 from Manila to Jeddah was cancelled due to an on ground accident involving a parked Philippine Airlines (PAL) plane at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on Tuesday evening, July 7.

"No passengers or crew members were on board the PAL aircraft at the time of the incident, and no injuries have been reported," the Manila-based carrier said in a statement on Wednesday, confirming of the incident.

"The (PAL) aircraft has been withdrawn from service pending a technical assessment. Philippine Airlines is coordinating closely with the relevant airport and aviation authorities, which are conducting the appropriate investigation," PAL added.

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According to aviation social media pages, Saudia flight SV871 was taxiing towards NAIA runway 24 at about 11:30pm (Philippine time), when it hit a parked PAL A320.

Photos posted online show significant damage to the vertical stabiliser (tailfin) of the PAL’s plane designated as RP-C8612. It was apparently hit by SV’s Boeing 787’s portside wing.

There were no reports of injuries to SV871 passengers and crew, while PAL’s plane was empty at the time of the accident.

Meanwhile, Saudia's upcoming Manila to Jeddah flight on Thursday was also cancelled.

Watch the video showing the damaged PAL plane via Jekki Pascual/ ABS-CBN news.