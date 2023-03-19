Watch: 'Naatu Naatu' fever grips Delhi as German Ambassador shakes a leg to Oscar winning song

Dr. Ackermann along with his team members stage flash mob near Red Fort

'Naatu Naatu' fever has gripped the world. Ever since the song bagged the top song prize at the Oscars this year, the country has been in a celebratory mood.

It's not only Indians who are indulging in replicating the viral dance steps, scores of westerners too are also grooving to the infectious track.

The latest to join them is the German ambassador to India Dr Philipp Ackermann. He took to the streets of Old Delhi to dance to the beats of the energetic number.

Ackermann, along with his team members, staged a flash mob near Red Fort and danced to 'Naatu Naatu'.

In a video, posted by Dr Philipp on Twitter, he is seen getting out of a rickshaw and speaking to a shopkeeper, "Is this India's world-famous (sweet)," he asks as he is handed a plate of jalebi and a baton, which has the South Korean flag and Naatu Naatu printed on it, according to news reports.

"Germans can't dance? Me & my Indo-German team celebrated #NaatuNaatu's victory at #Oscar95 in Old Delhi. Ok, far from perfect. But fun! Thanks, @rokEmbIndiafor inspiring us. Congratulations & welcome back @alwaysRamCharan and @RRRMovieteam! #embassychallange is open. Who's next?" Dr Ackermann wrote.

Twitter uses intermediately responded, "Awesome!! #dance is the greatest form of human expression. ,#NaatuNaatu all the way! #embassychallenge."

Another one wrote, "Haha.. this is lovely!!!"

Earlier, Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok also grooved to' Naatu Naatu' along with his staff.

'Naatu Naatu' from the hit Telugu-language film 'RRR' made history by becoming the first Indian film song to win an Oscar. The track won Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards, beating top international names like Lady Gaga and Rihanna.

