Watch: 'Naatu Naatu' fever grips Delhi as German Ambassador shakes a leg to Oscar winning song

The pair will talk about "strategic cooperation", according to a near-simultaneous statement from the Kremlin
'Naatu Naatu' fever has gripped the world. Ever since the song bagged the top song prize at the Oscars this year, the country has been in a celebratory mood.
It's not only Indians who are indulging in replicating the viral dance steps, scores of westerners too are also grooving to the infectious track.
The latest to join them is the German ambassador to India Dr Philipp Ackermann. He took to the streets of Old Delhi to dance to the beats of the energetic number.
Ackermann, along with his team members, staged a flash mob near Red Fort and danced to 'Naatu Naatu'.
In a video, posted by Dr Philipp on Twitter, he is seen getting out of a rickshaw and speaking to a shopkeeper, "Is this India's world-famous (sweet)," he asks as he is handed a plate of jalebi and a baton, which has the South Korean flag and Naatu Naatu printed on it, according to news reports.
"Germans can't dance? Me & my Indo-German team celebrated #NaatuNaatu's victory at #Oscar95 in Old Delhi. Ok, far from perfect. But fun! Thanks, @rokEmbIndiafor inspiring us. Congratulations & welcome back @alwaysRamCharan and @RRRMovieteam! #embassychallange is open. Who's next?" Dr Ackermann wrote.
Twitter uses intermediately responded, "Awesome!! #dance is the greatest form of human expression. ,#NaatuNaatu all the way! #embassychallenge."
Another one wrote, "Haha.. this is lovely!!!"
Earlier, Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok also grooved to' Naatu Naatu' along with his staff.
'Naatu Naatu' from the hit Telugu-language film 'RRR' made history by becoming the first Indian film song to win an Oscar. The track won Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards, beating top international names like Lady Gaga and Rihanna.
ALSO READ:
The pair will talk about "strategic cooperation", according to a near-simultaneous statement from the Kremlin
A crowd of thousands gathered in front of the parliament in the historic Place de la Concorde in central Paris, watched over by riot police
This is the latest Western nation to express security fears about the platform
The study identified the western diet-induced microbial and metabolic contributors to liver disease
The quake was at a depth of 2km, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre
The quake was estimated at a depth of 10 km
Immediacy of need for an American envoy in India wins over party divides in Senate as Republicans break rank to vote for controversial Biden nominee, ratified by a 52-42 result
Work opens up new avenues in reproductive biology and fertility research for animals and people, experts say, raising the distant possibility of doing the same for humans