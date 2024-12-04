Photo: AFP

A man opened fire at Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday morning while he was serving his penance at the entrance of the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

The shooter who fired at SAD leaders, including its former chief Badal, was identified as Narayan Singh Chaura by the police. He was overpowered by people on the spot and caught.

ADCP Harpal Singh said, "There were proper security arrangements here". He said, "no" when asked if anyone was hurt by the bullet.

Singh said, "Security arrangements were proper. The person (shooter) tried to do some mischief but he could not succeed."