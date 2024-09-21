E-Paper

Watch: Indian PM Modi arrives in the US

He will take part in the sixth Quad Leaders' Summit in Wilmington, Delaware, which is being hosted by US President Joe Biden

By ANI

Photo: Screengrab/ANI
Photo: Screengrab/ANI

Published: Sat 21 Sep 2024, 6:53 PM

Last updated: Sat 21 Sep 2024, 6:54 PM

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Philadelphia International Airport on Saturday morning (local time) on the first day of his three-day visit to the United States.

Ahead of leaving India, PM Modi said in his departure statement that he looked forward to joining his colleagues — President Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for the Quad Summit.


The Prime Minister said that his meeting with President Biden will allow the two countries to review and identify new pathways to further deepen India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Just ahead of the Quad summit, PM Modi will engage in a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden.

Watch videos below:

Next on the PM's agenda will be the annual Quad summit to be held in Wilmington, Delware, the hometown of US President Joe Biden.

The Sixth Quad summit brings together India, Australia, Japan, and the United States, with a commitment to work as a force for global good and to support an open, free, and inclusive Indo-Pacific that is prosperous and resilient.

The summit is also critical for India as it will be hosting the next Summit.

The last Quad Leaders' Summit, the fifth edition, was held in Hiroshima, Japan on May 20 last year.

On September 22, PM Modi will address a community event of the Indian disapora at the Nassau Colliseum in Uniondale. About 4.4 million Indian Americans/Indian origin people reside in the US. Persons of Indian origin (3.18 million) constitute the third largest Asian ethnic group in the US.

Prime Minister Modi will also be attending a Business Roundtable with CEOs of leading US companies in the cutting-edge areas of Artificial Intelligence, semiconductors, quantum computing, and biotechnology.

From Wilmington, the Prime Minister will travel to New York to attend the Summit of the Future (SOTF) at the United Nations on September 23.

