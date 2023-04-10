Watch: Indian bride's gun stunt on wedding day goes viral; case registered

Understanding the often-overlooked links between the two subjects can enhance your appreciation of both
A video of a bride in the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh firing from a revolver at her wedding has led to local police launching an investigation. The incident took place on April 7 in the city of Hathras, 200 km from India’s capital, New Delhi.
In the video, a man is handing over a loaded revolver to the bride sitting alongside the groom on stage. The woman looks upwards before firing multiple rounds in quick succession and giving the gun back to the man.
The incident happened after the 'jaimala' ceremony, where the couple garland each other, and seek blessings from guests. A man, apparently from the bride's side of the family, climbed up on the stage before pulling out the gun. The woman did not seem too bothered by the act and readily took possession of the gun before firing.
Local police have registered a case on the incident and are looking for the bride who is, reportedly, on the run. The identity of the man seen with the gun is yet to be ascertained.
Instances of such firings at weddings, an act often associated with the person's social status and power, aren't uncommon in the north Indian states. Such cases sometimes result in accidents that even cause deaths. In a similar instance from June last year, a man named Babu Lal Yadav was killed after the groom indulged in 'celebratory firing' during his wedding procession. The video of the incident showed the groom, seated on a chariot, firing from a gun that originally belonged to the deceased, a soldier of the Indian Army.
