Watch: Indian autorickshaw uses cooler to give riders respite from heat

He correctly spelt 'psammophile,' meaning an organism that thrives in sandy soils, in the 15th round of the contest's finals
In an attempt to beat the rising temperatures in India, an autorickshaw has used a cooler to give riders respite from the heat.
A video of the autorickshaw, spotted in Punjab, has been going viral on social media.
The hack has left the internet in splits, with many people appreciating the witty idea. Instagram user @kabir_setia has shared the post with several hashtags which are, '#acautos #coolerauto #punjabreason #salutethisguy'.
The video shared on May 22, has taken the internet by storm, gathering over 4.3 million views and over 350,000 likes.
Take a look at the video below:
The autorickshaw is one from Punjab, India, as can be confirmed by the vehicle plate number.
The video has also garnered hundreds of comments, including one, saying that it is a 'mini BMW'.
Last year, another autorickshaw in Delhi went viral for having a garden on its roof.
The driver, Kumar, said the thick patch of green keeps the vehicle cool even when temperatures are touching 45º Celsius (113 Fahrenheit) in the Indian capital, last year.
