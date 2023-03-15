Watch: Imran Khan steps out wearing gas mask as Pakistan security forces withdraw from around his home

Screengrab

By Web Desk Published: Wed 15 Mar 2023, 2:01 PM Last updated: Wed 15 Mar 2023, 2:07 PM

Pakistani security forces withdrew from around Imran Khan's home on Wednesday, putting a halt to clashes that had erupted after police tried to arrest the former prime minister for not showing up in a case against him related to selling state gifts.

Police and other security personnel were seen leaving the Lahore neighbourhood where Khan's home is located. The former prime minister was then seen standing outside his house, wearing a transparent gas mask and talking to supporters.

Here's a video he posted on social media:

Earlier, security forces had fired tear gas and water cannons at hundreds of Khan's supporters who had cordoned off his home in an effort to prevent his arrest.

A senior police official said the court-ordered operation to arrest Khan, a former international cricketer, was halted temporarily to accommodate cricket's Pakistan Super League (PSL), the country's top sporting event which is being played at a stadium a few km (miles) away from Khan's neighbourhood.

The tournament ends on Sunday.

"We can't afford to risk the security and safety of the PSL," said the official, who declined to be named because they were not authorised to speak to the media. "The court orders will be implemented."

A lower court in the capital Islamabad had last week issued an arrest warrant against Khan for defying orders to present himself in court to defend charges that he unlawfully sold state gifts given to him by foreign dignitaries while he was prime minister from 2018 to 2022.

In a tweet, Khan said he had signed a "surety bond" that would guarantee his appearance in the court by a March 18 deadline, and senior aide Fawad Chaudhry said Khan's party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, had asked the court to stop the police from arresting him.

(Inputs from Reuters)

