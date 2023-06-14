UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Watch: Fire breaks out at India's Kolkata international airport

It broke out at the 3C departure terminal building and further details awaited

— Screengrab
— Screengrab

By ANI

Published: Wed 14 Jun 2023, 9:10 PM

Last updated: Wed 14 Jun 2023, 9:11 PM

A fire broke out inside Kolkata's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport on Wednesday, officials said.

"A fire broke out at Kolkata Airport 3C departure terminal building," an airport official told ANI.

Further details awaited.

More to follow...


More news from World