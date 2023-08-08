Watch: Father, daughter nearly drown after car falls into waterfall in India

Picnickers dived in and saved the duo after the car rolled down with the girl inside

Published: Tue 8 Aug 2023

Picnickers saved a father-daughter duo from drowning after a car fell into Lodhiya Kund waterfall in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district (India).

The incident occurred on Sunday evening under Simrol police station limits in the district. The girl and her father fell into the waterfall along with the car. The girl was inside the car, and the father was trying to open its door when the car rolled down. A video of the incident has now gone viral on social media.

Seeing the incident, Sumit Mathew, who was present on the spot for a picnic along with his friends, jumped into the water and saved the man while other people on the spot pulled out the girl who was inside the car.

Mathew said, "I went to Lodhiya Kund waterfall with my four friends on Sunday evening. When we were returning, we heard people shouting there. I saw a car rolling down towards the waterfall, and a man was trying to open the car's door as a girl was stuck in the car. The car and the man both fell into the waterfall."

"When I saw that the man who fell into the water could not come out, I jumped in to save him. I rescued him, but the girl was stuck in the car. After that, some people on the other side rescued the girl. Both father-daughter were saved," Mathew added.

He claimed that there were no police personnel present near the waterfall, and people were off-roading and driving their vehicles to the top of the waterfall.

