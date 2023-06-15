Watch: Earthquake strikes Philippines; tremor felt in high school graduation

He has been suffering from leukaemia 'for some time' and had recently developed lung infection
A strong tremor was felt in various parts of Metro Manila, Philippines at 6:19am (UAE time) on Thursday, June 15, following a magnitude 6.2 earthquake in Calatagan, Batangas, the epicentre, south of the Philippine capital.
Residents in Metro Manila, where the magnitude was 4.0, took to social media to share their experiences.
A graduation ceremony for CIIT Senior High School at Luxent Hotel in Quezon City was happening when the tremor was felt.
The aftershock was felt for about one minute; the chandeliers of the hotel were seen shaking but the students calmly sat down throughout the one-minute slight tremor.
The master of ceremonies told the students and parents to remain calm before he said - when the situation returned to normal - “To continue..”
The brief tense moment passed; the students chuckled and clapped their hands; and the graduation ceremony continued as normal.
You can watch the video here:
Meanwhile, Philippine authorities sent an emergency alert informing the public of possible aftershock.
