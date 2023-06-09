Watch: Busy escalator reverses direction in South Korea in horrifying viral video

A video showing an escalator in South Korea suddenly reversing direction, causing the crowd on it to fall off. According to the Korea Herald, 14 people were injured in the incident. Three had to be hospitalised, while the other 11 were treated on the spot and were able to go home.
The incident, which happened at Sunae station in the Budang-gu, south of Seoul, was captured on camera and circulated widely on social media.
South Korean media reported that a maintenance overhaul done in May involved an inspection in which all seemed to be in order. The Korea Railroad Corporation has issued an apology and said that another overhaul will be done for escalators all over the country.
