Watch: Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra takes daughter Malti Marie to Siddhivinayak temple, seeks blessings

Global icon Priyanka Chopra, who is busy promoting her upcoming web series 'Citadel' in Mumbai, on Thursday visited Siddhivinayak Temple with her daughter Malti Marie to seek blessings for her new venture.
In the pictures, Priyanka can be seen holding her daughter in her arms, dressed in a traditional outfit. The mother-daughter duo were seen standing in front of Lord Ganesha's idol inside the temple.
After arriving in Mumbai with Malti and her husband, singer Nick Jonas, Priyanka attended the star-studded NMACC event, hosted by the Ambanis.
Meanwhile, ahead of the global debut of AGBO spy series Citadel, Chopra has also bagged a new Hollywood project in which she will share screen space with John Cena and Idris Elba.
The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia (Priyanka) of the global spy agency Citadel.
Sharing details about the show, Priyanka said, "The story is closely interwoven with the stunts. What's so exciting about these huge action pieces was that they are infused with drama and storytelling. We get to see a lot about these characters, how they physically interact, not just great action sequences but there's drama at the heart of each one of them, so there's a story sort of interwoven in all the stunts. And that was just very cool and new for me."
'Citadel' will be out on April 28.
