Watch: Bollywood star Sushmita Sen walks the ramp barely a week after surviving a major heart attack

The former Miss Universe turns showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai

It has been hardly a week since popular Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen suffered a major heart attack, but it seems that she has recovered well and is back on her feet fast.

According to reports she has resumed working on her cardiologist's advice. Not only that, the former Miss Universe turned showstopper at on Day 3 of Lakme Fashion Week that’s currently underway in Mumbai, India.

The 47-year-old actress walked for designer Anushree Reddy. An Instagram video that was shared by the official handle of the fashion week shows the star walking the ramp in a yellow ethnic Indian outfit holding a bouquet of flowers in her hands, which she hands over to a member of the paparazzi.

“A Walk To Remember. I celebrate life. Thank you Anushree Reddy and team for this memorable walk back to life, our designs are as beautiful as your heart,” wrote Sen afte the show.

A few days back, the actress shared a picture of herself from workout session. “Cleared by my cardiologist. Stretching begins. What a feeling. This is my “Happy Holi” …how was yours? I love you guys,” Sen wrote in her post.

The actress revealed on social media on March 2 that she had suffered a heart attack a couple of day back. She underwent an angioplasty procedure as “On March 2, Sushmita broke the news that she suffered a “massive heart attack” two days back. She had to undergo an angioplasty as one of her main arteries had up to 95% blockage.

