Watch: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood slammed for sitting on footboard of moving train

Protests have gripped the country since the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini, 22, after her arrest in Tehran for an alleged breach of the strict dress code for women
India's Northern Railway on Wednesday slammed Bollywood actor Sonu Sood for travelling on the footboard of a moving train, saying that it is 'dangerous'.
Calling him the role model for the people of India, Northern Railway said that the video he shared on social media would send a wrong message to the nation.
"Dear, @SonuSood, You are a role model for millions of people in the country and the world. Travelling on train steps is dangerous, and this type of video may send the wrong message to your fans. Please do not do this! Enjoy a smooth and safe journey," Northern Railway tweeted.
The tweet came after Sood uploaded video clip of a train journey on December 13 in which he can be seen holding on to a pole and sitting on the footboard at the door as the train seems to be moving fast.
The Mumbai Railway Police also warned him stating it was dangerous and asked him not to do this stunt in real life.
"@SonuSood travelling on the footboard may be a source of 'Entertainment' in movies, not real life! Let's follow all safety guidelines and ensure a 'Happy New Year' for all," GRP Mumbai tweeted.
External Affairs Minister Jaishankar says the Ukraine conflict is a matter of deep concern
The repeated failures and faithful persistence of the 18th century author Samuel Johnson to keep his vows should inspire us all
Innovation in clean energy, health and other areas are promising developments
Screening of 2 per cent of passengers arriving by international flights has started at country's major airports
The New Year's Day firing came from the Yongseong area of the capital Pyongyang and landed in the East Sea
Russia hands over 140 Ukrainian service personnel while 82 captured soldiers were freed by Ukraine
Body of German pope to lie in state from Monday so that the faithful can pay their respects