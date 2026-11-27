The big fat wedding of a controversial Indian politician's daughter has become the talk of the town in eastern Bihar, the poorest state in the country, for its sheer grandeur, lavish feast and reportedly half a million guests.

The wedding of Shivangi Singh, the youngest daughter of Anant Singh, a strongman legislator facing more than two dozen criminal cases, to Rishikesh Kumar culminated on Wednesday after days of high-voltage celebrations that included a horse race.

Singh, 65, had announced that he had invited everyone in Bihar, across the country and even people in neighbouring Pakistan. He had also said that arrangements had been made to feed more than 400,000 people.

The elaborate wedding took place in Nadwan, Singh's ancestral village, about 65km from the state capital, Patna.

Watch the video from AFP of the wedding below

The wedding arrangements reportedly sprawled across nearly 16 acres, with multiple elaborate canopies, separate dining areas and dedicated enclosures for VIP guests. Six helipads were also set up in the village to receive prominent guests.

While Singh is illiterate, his daughter Shivangi is a university graduate, while the groom, Kumar, holds an MBA from Georgia State University in Atlanta, in US.

Shivangi reportedly arrived at the wedding venue in a Toyota Land Cruiser. Kumar made his entrance in a Land Rover Defender gifted to him by Singh, with the wedding party arriving in a convoy of nearly 200 vehicles, mostly SUVs. Singh also made a dramatic entry, emerging through the sunroof of an SUV amid a sea of supporters.

Massive turnout and traffic

Hundreds of thousands of people, including the speaker of the state assembly and several prominent local and national politicians, attended the celebrations. People from Singh's village and neighbouring areas turned up in cars, motorcycles and bicycles, and even on foot.

The massive turnout led to traffic jams stretching up to 10km, disrupting vehicular movement on nearby national highways and roads leading to Singh's village.

Even prominent guests struggled to reach the venue. Brij Bhushan Singh, a politician and former Bharatiya Janata Party parliamentarian from neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, rode a tractor to reach the wedding.

A massive stage, measuring 100ft wide, 35ft long and 30ft high, was erected for the bride and groom at the sprawling venue.

Local media reports said a temporary kitchen stretching more than 100ft had been set up to prepare the feast, while around 30 food counters were arranged to serve guests.

More than 500 chefs, cooks and helpers reportedly worked across 300 stoves in the mega-kitchen to prepare 150 varieties of vegetarian dishes and sweets.

8 million sweets

Nearly eight million pieces of gulab jamun and rasgullas, traditional sweets made from milk solids or cheese curds and soaked in sugar syrup, were reportedly prepared for the guests. Milk was brought in tankers, some with a capacity of 10,000 litres, for the preparations.

"We have never seen such a crowd before," a villager told local media.

Videos circulating on social media showed guests jostling for sweets, flatbreads and vegetable curries.

Another video showed people climbing electricity towers and trees to get a better view of a horse race, one of the main attractions of the celebrations.

Horse-racing and wrestling

Singh, known for his love of horses, had announced a white SUV as a prize for the winner. Around 52 horses had been brought in for the event.

Wrestling bouts, dance performances and music shows featuring Bhojpuri artists were also organised to entertain the guests.

Singh is a six-time legislator from the Mokama assembly constituency and was recently expelled from the ruling Janata Dal (United) for alleged anti-party activities. He faces 28 criminal cases. Earlier this month, the Supreme Court directed him to surrender in connection with a murder case. He is currently out on bail in the case.

The wedding, dubbed "a royal wedding" by the media and his supporters, has become a talking point.

Although not as extravagant as the wedding of Anant Ambani, son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, which was attended by many members of the global elite, including Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg, it has attracted attention because Bihar is India's most impoverished state, with 33.76 per cent of its population classified as multidimensionally poor, according to data from Niti Aayog, a government think tank.

Here's another video from @anantkumarsinghmla