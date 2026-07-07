Watch: Bhiwandi’s ‘Spider-Man’ helps, gives joy to residents affected by Mumbai rains

Bhiwandi, about 50km northeast of Mumbai, also known as the ‘Manchester of India’ for its power looms, has several interesting personalities, including Bhavesh Pawar, a cricketer dubbed as ‘Superman’; and now, there is Shadab Momin, who is called 'Bhiwandi’s Spider-Man'.

With heavy rains lashing Mumbai and its surrounding areas in the past few days, Momin aka 'Spider-Man' was in action again on Monday (just as he was busy last year and in 2024 during the monsoons), cleaning up the flooded roads, helping motorists navigate the treacherous roads, rescuing pedestrians caught in the swirling waters and generally being ready to rush for any emergencies. All dressed up in his Spider-Man costume.

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Some of the videos are hilarious, even as they highlight the trauma that people undergo in Bhiwandi when it rains heavily. And children, seated on his shoulders, enjoy being carried through the flooded roads.

Shadab Momin is a social media content creator and his Instagram site is full of his pictures, dressed as the "friendly neighbour Spider-Man' helping people in the city.

“Every year the same roads get flooded and dangerous potholes remain hidden under water,” Momin says in one of his videos. “Will the administration act only after an innocent person loses life?”

His videos attract millions of viewers, many who go through the tough times in the distant suburb of Mumbai on a daily basis, but take time to enjoy his witty performances and efforts to tackle the problems.

On his Instagram page, Momin has 125,000 followers. Videos feature comments by him including ‘Bus stand se paani khali Karega yeh spidy’ (‘water will be cleared from the bus stand by this spidy’), as he is seen clearing bucketloads of water from near the stand, and dressed up like ‘Spiderman’. When a motorcyclist with three of his kids is stuck up on a flooded road, Momin is seen rushing to him and helping push the bike to safety.