Watch: 70-year-old Indian woman walks miles barefoot with support of broken chair to collect pension money

People parked their caravans, pitched telescopes and donned protective glasses to watch the moon seemingly creep across the sun's surface before the totality
A disturbing occurrence in Odisha where a 70-year-old woman was seen travelling barefoot for several kilometres before stopping at a bank to pick up her pension.
According to a video that surfaced on social media, the frail woman was seen walking barefoot with the support of a broken chair in the scorching heat. The incident happened in the Jharigaon block of Nabrangpur district of Odisha on April 17.
The elderly woman, Surya Harijan, comes from a destitute home. Her older son works as a migrant labourer in a different state. She stays with her younger son's family and he makes his living grazing other people's cattle. The family has no land to plough and lives in a hut.
The lady went to the bank to get the pension but was told that her thumb did not match the record and was forced to return home.
Reacting to the incident, the bank manager claimed that she is facing trouble in withdrawing money because of her "broken fingers" and the bank is working to resolve the problem.
"Her fingers are broken, so she is facing trouble withdrawing money. She has been given Rs 3,000 manually from the bank. We will resolve the problem soon," said the Bank manager Anil Kumar Mehar.
The Sarpanch of her village also said that they have discussed listing such helpless people in the village and providing pension money to them.
ALSO READ:
People parked their caravans, pitched telescopes and donned protective glasses to watch the moon seemingly creep across the sun's surface before the totality
Active cases in country climb to 63,562
In UAE, the moon sighting committee will convene on April 20 to search the crescent of Shawwal
Parties avert trial in defamation lawsuit with out-of-court settlement after Dominion had demanded $1.6 billion from the popular news channel for alleging its equipment switched votes from Trump to Biden
Congress leader visited a famous ‘sharbat’ vendor and other eateries
In the last 28 days, more than 23,000 deaths and three million new cases have been reported to the World Health Organisation, in the context of much-reduced testing
The seaweed also absorb five million tonnes of carbon dioxide a year, according to a study published on Tuesday
All three assailants were under threat of attack behind bars and have been put into a high-security cell under CCTV surveillance, authorities said