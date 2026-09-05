Watch: 64-year-old Nepali woman rescued alive from buried home 10 days after flood

A video released by Nepal Police showed only a part of her house visible, with the lower floors completely submerged by thick sludge

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 5 Sept 2026, 2:26 PM
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Rescuers pulled a 64-year-old Nepali woman alive on Saturday from her home buried under thick mud and debris when the region was struck by massive flooding 10 days ago. 

Emergency personnel said earlier they had rescued a Chinese man found alive inside a tunnel of the Upper Trishuli-1 Hydropower Project in Nepal's Rasuwa district.

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Members of Nepal's Armed Police Force cheered as the mud-caked woman, Chandrika Shrestha, was pulled from her buried home in Nuwakot district. A video released by Nepal Police showed only a part of her house visible, with the lower floors completely submerged by thick sludge

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"A police team found her as they were clearing the area. She has been airlifted to Kathmandu for treatment," police deputy superintendent Iqbal Hawari told AFP. Watch the video, by Nepal Police, of her rescue:

Emergency response teams have been working relentlessly to find survivors since a tsunami-like wall of water and mud swept through the China-Nepal border following a glacial and rock collapse on August 26.

So far, 1,344 bodies have been recovered in Nepal, according to the national disaster agency, with about 5,000 people missing.

In China, state media said 31 people had been killed and 531 were missing. 

That takes the overall death toll to 1,375 people, with more than 5,500 missing.

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