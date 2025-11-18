  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Tue, Nov 18, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 27, 1447 | Fajr 05:17 | DXB weather-sun.svg30°C

Vitol, Cnergyico make Pakistan's biggest single delivery of marine fuel

The move will enable large vessels refuelling in Pakistan to sail longer routes from east to west without needing to stop elsewhere

Published: Tue 18 Nov 2025, 1:54 PM

Top Stories

UAE public holidays 2026: 6-day break, long weekends, transferable dates explained

UAE public holidays 2026: 6-day break, long weekends, transferable dates explained

Look: Planes colour the sky as flying displays begin at Dubai Airshow 2025

Look: Planes colour the sky as flying displays begin at Dubai Airshow 2025

UAE Central Bank removes minimum salary requirement for personal loans: Emarat Al Youm

UAE Central Bank removes minimum salary requirement for personal loans: Emarat Al Youm

Vitol and Cnergyico, Pakistan's largest oil refiner, have delivered the country's biggest single shipment of very low sulphur fuel oil for ship refuelling, the global trading firm said in a statement late on Monday.

The move will enable large vessels refuelling in Pakistan to now sail longer routes from east to west without needing to stop elsewhere, while also giving Pakistan a stronger local supply of environmentally compliant marine fuel.

Recommended For You

Dubai flying taxi: RTA to offer free rides to select passengers next year

Dubai flying taxi: RTA to offer free rides to select passengers next year

Dubai: Dewa customers can now receive deposit refunds of up to Dh4,000 in just 30 minutes

Dubai: Dewa customers can now receive deposit refunds of up to Dh4,000 in just 30 minutes

Silver's 2025 ascent: Why there's so much more to the metal

Silver's 2025 ascent: Why there's so much more to the metal

India: New Delhi car bomb accused appears in court

India: New Delhi car bomb accused appears in court

“The Middle East isn’t real”—or is it a mindset?

“The Middle East isn’t real”—or is it a mindset?

 

This shipment came from Cnergyico's first large-scale batch of fuel that meets International Maritime Organization (IMO) low-sulphur rules. The company began producing it after importing its first U.S. crude oil cargoes in August and September.

Vitol delivered the VLSFO to a vessel owned and operated by shipping major MSC at Port Qasim, using a Singapore-flagged bunker barge Marine Ista that has the capacity to supply 6,800 metric tons of marine fuel in a single delivery.

It was also the first barge to load fuel directly from the Karachi Port Trust's Oil Pier rather than through truck deliveries.

Cnergyico will continue providing Vitol with this cleaner marine fuel, according to Vitol.

"This latest initiative enhances Pakistan's capacity to serve the global shipping industry with sustainable fuel solutions," said Aumar Abbassciy, director at Cnergyico Pk Limited.

Vitol's new bunker locations in Pakistan will include Karachi Port, Port Qasim, and Karachi Anchorage, according to Vitol's bunker trading and marketing manager Ammar Hussaini.