Visa fraud in Australia: Indian students from certain regions banned by two universities

According to the Australian Department of Home Affairs, one in four applications is labelled as 'fraudulent' or 'non-genuine'

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Sat 27 May 2023, 4:37 PM

Two Australian universities have announced bans of Indian students from certain regions, citing numerous cases of visa fraud.

According to Indian media outlets, Federation University in Victoria and Western Sydney University in New South Wales separately made the announcements, saying that students from certain regions in India come into Australia as students and then drop out of college.

This is not the first time educational institutions in Australia have made this decision. Last month, five universities either banned or placed restrictions on Indian students from Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Australian Department of Home Affairs, one in four applications is labelled as “fraudulent” or “non-genuine." The Australian Department of Education has reportedly said that education agents push students to transfer from costly higher education institutions to less expensive vocational ones.

Currently, rejection rates for Indian applicants at Australian universities is 24.3 per cent - the highest since 2012.

ALSO READ: