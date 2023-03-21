Viral video: Japanese PM enjoys pani puri with Modi in India, takes internet by storm

Routine immunisation programmes, sickness care for children and adults, surgery capacity and mental health services have all been disrupted
'Atithi Devo Bhava' or 'Guest is God' is an ancient Sanskrit saying, which was reflected in the hospitality given to Fumio Kishida, the Japanese Prime Minister.
In a video that has taken the internet by storm, Kishida is seen following Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and being treated to some delicious Indian food.
Kishida is seen standing next to Modi, holding a plate with a popular Indian street food, 'pani puri'. The Japanese Prime Minister has one and nods, expressing his appreciation.
A hostess then explains the contents of the delicious street food item, as he listens intently. The Japanese Prime Minister proceeds to finish the serving in the plate.
Noticing the empty plate, the server asks him if he would like to have some more. In classic Indian hospitable fashion, the Indian Prime Minister and hostess begin insisting, to which Kishida says, "I will try one more".
They both exchanged views on defence equipment and technology cooperation, trade, health, digital partnership and also had a fruitful discussion on importance of reliable supply chains in semiconductor and other critical technologies.
The two leaders had "excellent talks" during Kishida's visit to New Delhi with PM Modi stating that strengthening bilateral partnership is not only important for both our countries, it also promotes peace, prosperity and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.
