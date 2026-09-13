Watch: Viral video of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince greeting driver before departing India

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan greeted his driver in India before departing the country, and the video is now doing the rounds on social media.

Sheikh Khaled was in India's New Delhi for the 18th Brics summit, where leaders gathered to strengthen cooperation, including economic and developmental ties, and discuss key issues. Sheikh Khaled was already on his way, when he seemed to realise that he had not bid farewell to his driver. He turned around and walked back to shake his hand, and speak a few words to the driver. Users commented that this reflects the legacy of Sheikh Zayed, and called it a "class act". Watch the video, by ANI, here:

During the Brics summit, the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince also met with the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscoring the depth and strength of the longstanding UAE-India relationship across a range of areas of mutual interest. During a reception hosted by the Indian Prime Minister for Sheikh Khaled at Hyderabad House, Modi also conveyed his greetings to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his wishes for the UAE’s continued prosperity and wellbeing.

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The meeting also covered cooperation under the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), as well as developments in bilateral relations and other issues of mutual interest.