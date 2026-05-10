Vijay to be sworn in as Tamil Nadu CM, actor Trisha Krishnan arrives for ceremony

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam President Vijay arrived at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday, where he will take oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, beginning a new era in state politics.

Vijay will become the first leader outside the DMK and AIADMK formations to head the Tamil Nadu government since 1967. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for 10am (Indian time) at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai. Security has been heightened ahead of the event.

Vijay will assume office after TVK secured 118 seats, the minimum for a majority in the Assembly. The party received support from Congress, which won 5 seats, along with the Communist Party of India (2), Communist Party of India (Marxist) (2), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (2), and the Indian Union Muslim League (2). Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has also arrived in Chennai to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

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Actor Trisha Krishnan arrived at the stadium to attend the swearing-in ceremony. The actor was seen leaving her residence in Chennai earlier in the day when reporters asked her about the significance of the occasion. Responding briefly, Trisha said, "Thank you, looking forward," before heading to the venue.

Trisha appeared in a seafoam-green saree paired with a golden-motif blouse for the ceremony. She completed her traditional look with a neatly tied bun adorned with a white gajra and accessorised with jewellery featuring red stones. Her appearance was complemented by subtle makeup.

Vijay is set to assume office after TVK secured 118 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, achieving the majority mark with additional support from Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK and IUML.

Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar formally appointed Vijay as Chief Minister on Saturday and asked him to prove his majority in the Assembly before May 13.

Vijay's parents also expressed happiness at the milestone. Director SA Chandrasekhar said he was looking forward to witnessing his son take oath as Chief Minister, while Vijay's mother Sobha described the occasion as especially emotional as it coincides with Mother's Day.