At least 31 dead, 58 injured at Indian actor-politician Vijay's rally in Tamil Nadu

Vijay, who goes by only one name, is campaigning ahead of state elections that are to be held early next year

Published: Sat 27 Sept 2025, 8:37 PM

Sheikh Mohamed receives OpenAI CEO, discuss UAE's artificial intelligence vision

Dubai authority bars HDFC Bank’s DIFC branch from taking new clients

UAE gears up for Asia Cup final: List of India-Pakistan matches held in Dubai since 2018

At least 31 people have died and 58 others have been hospitalised following a stampede during a rally held by Tamil actor and politician Vijay in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, state lawmaker Senthil Balaji told the media on Saturday (September 27).

Large crowds had gathered for the meeting, part of Vijay’s ongoing state tour for his political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, the Hindu newspaper reported.

Vijay, who goes by only one name, is campaigning ahead of state elections that are to be held early next year.

At least 44 doctors from the nearby districts of Tiruchirappalli and Salem were sent to Karur, the report added.

"The unfortunate incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is deeply saddening," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X.

Calls to Tamil Nadu state's health ministry and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's office went unanswered.

"The news coming from Karur is worrying," Stalin said in an X post, adding that he had directed ministers and officials to provide urgent medical aid to those who collapsed at the Karur rally and ordered additional assistance from nearby Tiruchirappalli.