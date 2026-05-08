Vietnam seeks deeper defence, trade ties with Sri Lanka

Vietnam's top leader Tô Lâm called for deeper defence and trade ties with Sri Lanka on Friday, noting the South Asian island's strategic position in the Indian Ocean.

Tô Lâm said in an address to Sri Lanka's parliament that the nations could work together in logistics, ports and maritime trade, while strengthening defence and security cooperation.

"We are better positioned to deepen political, defence and security... cooperation," he said, adding that Sri Lanka was an "important hub for international maritime routes".

The main east–west international shipping lanes run just south of Sri Lanka's southern coast.

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Vietnam's Communist Party chief arrived in Sri Lanka with a large trade delegation after a visit to India, where both nations pledged to increase bilateral trade to $25 billion by 2030.

Lâm — the first foreign dignitary to address Sri Lanka's parliament in 11 years after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi — also said Hanoi and Colombo could boost trade.

"It is our hope to work together with Sri Lanka to open up a new chapter of cooperation that is deeper, more substantive, and more effective," he said.

Lam added that he was "delighted" to announce that the countries had upgraded relations to a "comprehensive partnership."