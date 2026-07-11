Boat carrying Indian tourists capsizes off Vietnam island; 15 killed: State media

Earlier, the Indian embassy to Vietnam confirmed that a boat carrying several Indians has capsized

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 11 Jul 2026, 2:34 PM UPDATED: Sat 11 Jul 2026, 2:50 PM
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A speedboat carrying Indian tourists capsized off southern Vietnam's Phu Quoc island on Saturday, killing at least 15 people, state media reported.

The boat was carrying 36 people when it overturned around 400 metres (440 yards) off May Rut Ngoai islet, according to the VNExpress website.

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Multiple tourist and coast guard boats participated in a rescue effort during which some people were plucked safely from the water.

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Nguyen Tien Hai, a provincial official of the ruling Communist Party, said authorities were still confirming the exact number of survivors, according to the state media report.

Hai said initial assessments suggested that the speedboat may have overturned due to heavy winds and high waves.

Located just south of Vietnam's largest island Phu Quoc, May Rut Ngoai is known for its pristine blue waters, white sand beaches and accessible diving reefs.

Visitors often access the islet by speedboat from the main island.

Phu Quoc has seen a major tourism boom in recent years, with more than 1.8 million foreigners visiting the island last year.

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