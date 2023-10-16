Video: Massive fire breaks out in 5 coaches of passenger train in Maharashtra

Team fire brigade arrived at the site and all passengers onboard were evacuated safely

By ANI Published: Mon 16 Oct 2023, 5:08 PM

A massive fire broke out in five coaches of a diesel-electric multiple unit (DEMU) passenger train near Narayandoh station in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district on Monday afternoon, officials said. As per railway officials, no casualties were reported in the incident.

"The train was moving to Ahmednagar from Ashti station," they said, adding that at around 3 pm, five coaches-- guard-side brake van and four adjacent coaches to it-- caught up flames.

The railway officials said that a fire brigade team arrived at the site and all passengers onboard got down safely before the fire spread.

Further information is awaited.

