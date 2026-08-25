Video: Kerala doctor treats sick caterers at her wedding, says she did 'bare minimum'

An Indian doctor has gone viral for attending to two sick catering staff, in the middle of her wedding. Dr Shirin Subair, hailing from Kerala's Kannur, and raised in Bahrain, got married on August 19.

During her wedding, two of the catering ladies fell ill. Dr Subair said one had expistaxis, which is a nose bleed, and the other staff was facing dizziness. Upon noticing their condition, someone from the crowd called out to the bride.

She was a bride in her wedding dress, but she also metaphorically donned the white suit of the doctor, immediately springing into action to tend to the ill staff.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

When tending to the woman with a nosebleed, Dr Shirin said she pinched the nose while asking her to lean forward and breathe through her mouth, which then stopped the bleeding. As for the lady who felt dizzy, Dr Shirin said the patient was made to lay down in bed, and raise her leg, which relieved her symptoms.

Watch the video, here:

The doctor said she went to have a look as she "would do on any other normal day without a second thought." Dr Shirin added that she "does not see it as a big deal", stating that it was her "responsibility to do the bare minimum" when someone attending her wedding fell ill.

Social media reacts

Social media users hailed Dr Shirin's ethics, praising her for "putting humanity first". Others pointed out that it was her "sincerity towards a hard-earned profession."

The video garnered hundreds of thousands of views on social media. "The world needs more doctors like you," said one Instagram commenter. Several netizens expressed pride and respect.

"The response was more than I could ever imagine." said Dr Shirin. The doctor said it was great to hear all the reactions, and to see that everyone was "happy and proud".