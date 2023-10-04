Video: At least 23 Indian soldiers missing due to flash flood in Sikkim

Look: 80% of residents flee Nagorno-Karabakh after Azerbaijan lightning offensive sparks mass exodus
Hundreds of ethnic Armenians waited amongst their baggage in the central square in the town of Goris for the government to offer accommodation
As many as 23 army jawans have been reported missing after a flash flood occurred in the Teesta River of Lachen Valley due to a sudden cloud burst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim, said officials.
The Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO) Guwahati informed about the incident on X and posted, "23 army personnel have been reported missing due to a flash flood that occurred in Teesta River in Lachen Valley after a sudden cloud burst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim."
Giving information about the outburst, the Gangtok District Administration said, "The flash flood made its way through River Teesta sweeping Indreni Bridge in Singtam town, some 30 kilometres from Gangtok. A connecting bridge of the Balutar hamlet was also swept away around 4 am."
South Lhonark lake, situated in North West Sikkim, had seen a cloud burst causing incessant monsoon rainfall during the early hours of Wednesday morning.
As per information from Mangan District Administration, Chungthang town, some 90 kilometres north of Gangtok, houses the Teesta Stage 3 Dam. Upon high alert, the local residents have been evacuated in the area.
"Similarly, the Teesta Stage 5 dam at Dikchu in Mangan district was opened up for water disbursement after a high alert. It is reported that the control room of the dam has been severely damaged," they informed.
Many homes near the River Teesta, situated in Gangtok's Singtam have been evacuated. Additionally, temporary relief facilities have been established in the town's Singtam Senior Secondary School, added officials.
ALSO READ:
Hundreds of ethnic Armenians waited amongst their baggage in the central square in the town of Goris for the government to offer accommodation
Indian high commission says three protesters threatened its diplomats during visit to a Sikh temple in Glasgow
Authorities have agreed that one airline company from each country would operate flights between the two capitals
It was carrying 83 migrants and 27 crew members
The US Secretary of State says those responsible for the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada need to be held accountable
The suspect in the burglary in the Jangpura area of Southeast Delhi was arrested within four days from Chhattisgarh
The number of workers walking off the job during the first-ever simultaneous strike against the Detroit Three automakers has grown to 25,000
The 25-year-old has already made history, becoming the first female magician to make the show's finals