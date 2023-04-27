Video: 4 injured, vehicles mangled in horrific 7-car pile-up on major Indian highway

By ANI Published: Thu 27 Apr 2023, 2:08 PM

As many as four people were injured after seven vehicles rammed into each other on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway at Khopoli in India, informed officials on Thursday.

The rescue team reached the spot and the injured were taken to the hospital. Further details are awaited.

#WATCH | Collision of 7 vehicles on Mumbai-Pune Expressway at Khopoli, four people injured#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/lIIuClOERx — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2023

Earlier in March, three people were killed after their car crashed into a stationary truck on the same highway.

"The car was on its way to Pune from Mumbai. It hit a loaded stationary truck from behind, parked on the roadside and three people including the driver died in this incident", said the police.

Upon receiving the information the police reached the spot and sent the bodies to the hospital. They said that the impact was so powerful that the car nearly went under the truck and all three died on the spot.

