Video: 4 injured, vehicles mangled in horrific 7-car pile-up on major Indian highway

New mode does not save users’ conversation history or use it to improve its artificial intelligence, while "ChatGPT Business" subscription with additional data controls also in the works
As many as four people were injured after seven vehicles rammed into each other on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway at Khopoli in India, informed officials on Thursday.
The rescue team reached the spot and the injured were taken to the hospital. Further details are awaited.
Earlier in March, three people were killed after their car crashed into a stationary truck on the same highway.
"The car was on its way to Pune from Mumbai. It hit a loaded stationary truck from behind, parked on the roadside and three people including the driver died in this incident", said the police.
Upon receiving the information the police reached the spot and sent the bodies to the hospital. They said that the impact was so powerful that the car nearly went under the truck and all three died on the spot.
ALSO READ:
New mode does not save users’ conversation history or use it to improve its artificial intelligence, while "ChatGPT Business" subscription with additional data controls also in the works
G7 meeting in Hiroshima next month will address international rules on generative AI, Fumio Kishida tells OpenAI CEO
The second batch of 121 stranded Indians left Port Sudan for Jeddah onboard IAF C-130J aircraft
Music streaming company beats estimates to reach 515 monthly active users in first quarter this year, helped by expansion into more markets
Officials said airport authorities and hospitals have been alerted to watch out for more monkeypox cases
Digital Services Act requires the companies to do risk management, conduct external and independent auditing, share data with authorities and researchers and adopt a code of conduct by August
The five-time chief minister and leader of Shiromani Akali Dal was admitted to the hospital more than a week ago
Modi, who dedicated projects worth more than Rs32 billion, said the central government believes that if the states develop, it will help in the development of the country