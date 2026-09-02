USS Abraham Lincoln's 5,000-strong crew dock at Thailand's Pattaya after months at sea

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Hundreds of US sailors disembarked in Thailand on Wednesday after a lengthy Middle East deployment that sparked concerns over conditions on board.

The 5,000-strong crew of the USS Abraham Lincoln docked just north of Pattaya, near Bangkok, for their first port call in 286 days at sea.

Their arrival for five days of rest and recreation was eagerly awaited in Pattaya, a city known for its beaches and nightlife.

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"We're all very excited, it should get quite lively," said Anthony "AJ" Jones, a 60-year-old musician from New Zealand who performs every night at a Pattaya beach bar.

A banner outside the establishment welcomed US military personnel.

"It will be a boon for businesses," Jones told AFP, saying he was planning to perform some American classics to entertain the troops.

As the sun set in Pattaya, dozens of Thai police and security forces gathered on a beach walkway, just across from the Hard Rock Hotel where sailors were staying.

With authorities wary of potential trouble, security has been stepped up in the city.

The sailors are not allowed to engage in water sports, such as jet-skiing, nor to take advantage of Thailand's lax cannabis laws, according to Pattaya's mayor, Poramase Ngampiches.

Authorities recently cracked down on sex workers in the city, but Poramase denied reports of arrests ahead of the Lincoln crew's visit.

Asked about the city's sordid reputation, Poramase told reporters on Wednesday: "We have to be honest, that kind of thing still happens in Pattaya."

Among illuminated signs advertising a beer garden and a 24-hour cannabis shop, another billboard welcomed US troops at the entrance of Walking Street, one of Pattaya's red-light districts.

'Food, sleep, water'

Some US service members, dressed in civilian shorts and T-shirts, were earlier given traditional garlands at a welcome ceremony.

They offered few words about their priorities to gathered journalists: "Food, sleep, water."

"We're very, very happy to be here," commanding officer Captain Dan Keeler told reporters.

"It is a well-deserved break for all of the crew."

After nine months apart, American Shakeira Fairfax said she couldn't wait to hug her daughter Jada, a sailor who celebrated her 25th birthday in June aboard the Lincoln.

Fairfax travelled to Pattaya from New Jersey, on the US East Coast, to meet her daughter when she finally disembarked.

"This is the first time she was in a confined space for so long. I almost can't imagine it," Fairfax said, adding that Jada told her she had three goals in the Thai city: a manicure, a pedicure and a massage.

'Specially for US Navy'

The huge nuclear-powered carrier arrived early Wednesday at the port of Laem Chabang, with dozens of warplanes lined up on its flight deck.

The carrier left California in November for duty in the South China Sea. It was rerouted to the Middle East before US-Israeli attacks on Iran began in February.

Reports of deteriorating living conditions and poor mental health on board — including attempted suicides — made headlines in the United States and provoked criticism of the ongoing conflict.

Democratic lawmakers have called for an investigation into conditions on the vessel following reports of food shortages, broken plumbing and mental health crises.

But US President Donald Trump has dismissed the concerns, while acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao said last month that a "small number of mental health cases were treated with no loss of life".

Pattaya comes to life at night and, in the hours before the US sailors arrived, the city appeared largely peaceful, with masseuses sitting idly outside their shops waiting for customers. A few foreign tourists were seen sunbathing on the beach.

One tailor shop posted a sign in its window offering custom clothes "Specially for US Navy — Ready in 24 hours".

"We'll give them a special offer, good quality and a quick service — 24 hours or even 12 hours," said the owner, Islam.

The mayor said the enlisted Americans could bring in up to 100 million baht ($3 million) during their stay through Sunday — a boon to the city during low season.