Flights from Manila to Dubai and Riyadh return after US, Israel strike Iran

Philippine Airlines and Cebu Pacific said they are closely monitoring developments related to the ongoing security situation in parts of the Middle East

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 28 Feb 2026, 8:34 PM UPDATED: Sat 28 Feb 2026, 9:56 PM
[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid Israeli, US strikes on Iran for the latest regional developments.]

At least three flights from Manila to the UAE and Saudi Arabia have returned to their airport of origin on Saturday, following escalating airstrikes between US/Israel and Iran that resulted in the temporary and partial closure of airspace in the region

