Use of AI, deepfakes, holograms to woo voters raises concerns in Tamil Nadu elections

Election campaigns in India have over the decades seen politicians and their supporters raising their party flags and addressing large gatherings in cities and towns and villages, even during the searing summer days. But this time, voters in Tamil Nadu are being wooed by candidates on screens and social media, using AI-generated songs and other digital narrations.

Elections in the state will be held on April 23 and some political parties and candidates have ramped up their use of deepfake videos, digitally altered clips of leaders and other such content on a wide range of platforms, including X, WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Tamil Nadu is one of the states where smartphone penetration is high among the nearly 80 million mobile phone subscribers. Even in the rural parts of the state, smartphone usage has soared. A recent survey revealed that a whopping 97 per cent of households surveyed had access to smartphones.

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The use of AI-generated political content has already raised concerns. Archana Patnaik, Tamil Nadu’s chief electoral officer, had warned parties that misleading AI-generated political content including deepfakes would not be tolerated.

Patnaik asserted they would be taken down within three hours of reporting or detection. She said AI-generated and synthetic campaigns must carry labels such as ‘AI-generated,’ ‘Digitally enhanced,’ or ‘Synthetic content.’

According to political sources in the state, AI is being used by all parties through AI-generated campaign songs to woo the electorate. Parties are increasingly targeting young, first-time voters, by investing in ‘digital war-rooms’.

Interestingly, many of the political parties in the state are also targeting NRIs in the Gulf, especially those from Tamil Nadu. They are using TikTok and other platforms to get potential voters.

Political parties in the state are increasingly dependent on companies that provide AI generative services. Senthil Nayagam of Muonium AI Studios in Chennai, told reporters that in the future there will be huge demand for AI and virtual reality during election campaigns.

In one such recent instance, C. Joseph Vijay, actor and founder of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), was ‘seen’ addressing the public in Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district earlier this week, backing his candidate R. Vinoth. But the Tamil superstar was not there along with Vinoth; only his 3D image projection (hologram) could be seen campaigning for the candidate.

“I wanted to explore the Al option, and spoke to a firm,” Vinoth told the media. “They suggested this option. We are glad that the people love it and feel his presence here. They have been viewing Vijay’s hologram as though it is his real self, and are very excited.”