US slaps 50% tariffs on Indian goods; country's economy to remain on track

As punitive US tariffs of up to 50 per cent on Indian goods took effect on Wednesday, the fourth-largest global economy confronted its sharpest trade test in years.

Yet, despite alarm in trade circles, analysts and policymakers argue that the disruption will be temporary and unlikely to derail India’s long-term growth trajectory. The world’s fastest-growing major economy, they insist, has both the resilience and the momentum to weather the turbulence and emerge stronger.

India’s ability to withstand shocks rests on lessons from its recent past. After the pandemic-induced collapse, the economy rebounded with 9.2 per cent growth in FY24 before easing to 6.5 per cent in FY25 amid tighter credit. Corporates and banks used that downturn to deleverage and repair balance sheets, leaving the financial system sturdier today. This structural strengthening, analysts say, makes India better positioned to ride out global headwinds than at any time in the last decade.

The latest tariffs are a direct result of geopolitical tensions. President Donald Trump imposed an additional 25 per cent levy on Indian exports in retaliation for New Delhi's Russian oil purchases, adding to an earlier 25 per cent duty on a wide range of Indian goods. The combined 50 per cent tariffs—among the steepest ever imposed on India—target shipments of textiles, gems and jewellery, footwear, chemicals, sporting goods, and furniture. Exemptions, however, remain for high-value sectors such as pharmaceuticals and electronics, underscoring the selective nature of the sanctions.

While the US remains India’s largest trading partner, the scale of exposure is less dramatic than headlines suggest. Government estimates show that $48.2 billion worth of exports are directly impacted, equivalent to roughly 2 per cent of India’s GDP. Once exemptions are included, the effective exposure falls closer to 1.2 per cent. “India is relatively less reliant on trade and about 60 per cent of its growth stems from domestic consumption,” S&P Global Ratings observed. “The tariffs sting, but they won’t derail the long-term growth story.”

S&P’s director YeeFarn Phua underlined that while exporters will feel pain, fundamentals remain robust. “This may result in a one-off hit to growth, but the overall impact will be marginal. India’s strong consumption base and investment cycle ensure long-term prospects are not in question,” he said. SBI Research estimates GDP growth could dip by 40–50 basis points at worst, while higher input costs may add to inflation. Yet India’s buffers remain formidable. Foreign exchange reserves near $660 billion cover more than 10 months of imports, bank credit growth is running at over 14 per cent, IPO fundraising is vibrant, and UPI transactions now exceed 10 billion a month—evidence of resilient, digitally driven domestic demand.

India’s Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran has acknowledged that textiles, gems and jewellery, and seafood are hardest hit, but believes the disruption will ease within one or two quarters. “In the short run there will be some pain, but India is well placed to adapt and adjust. Exporters will reorient markets quickly,” he noted.

That reorientation is already under way. Negotiations with the European Union, which bought €120 billion worth of Indian goods in 2024, are advancing into their 13th round this September. A free trade pact with the UK, expected to take effect by 2026, aims to double bilateral trade to $100 billion by 2030. Meanwhile, exporters are exploring Latin America, Africa, and Southeast Asia to expand markets for seafood, textiles, and engineering goods—the very sectors most squeezed by US tariffs. Gems and jewellery exporters, who previously sent a third of their $28.5 billion shipments to America, are targeting Europe and the Middle East. Shrimp exporters are pivoting towards Japan and Southeast Asia, while textile producers are probing opportunities in Latin America.

Global agencies continue to bet on India’s resilience. The IMF projects GDP growth of 6.5 per cent in FY26, with non-oil GDP expected to expand above 6 per cent annually through 2027. India’s industrial policy targets doubling manufacturing output to $1 trillion by 2031, underpinned by the government’s production-linked incentive schemes and massive infrastructure spending. Even in energy, the epicentre of the latest dispute, the fiscal cost of diversifying suppliers appears modest. The gap between Russian and global crude prices has narrowed, while the Reserve Bank of India has expanded rupee-denominated trade settlement mechanisms, reducing dollar dependence for exporters.

Analysts acknowledge that rivals such as Vietnam and China, facing lower tariff rates, may gain short-term advantage. But India has steadily captured market share in US supply chains, particularly in textiles where China’s dominance has been waning. “The structural shift is already in India’s favour, and temporary trade barriers will not reverse that trend,” one industry observer said.

Policymakers, however, warn against complacency. Nageswaran has highlighted the risk of over-reliance on new inputs. “We cannot go from crude oil import dependence to critical minerals dependence. Indian policymakers must commit resources for strategic independence,” he said, pointing to the urgency of building domestic capacity in batteries, semiconductors, and AI hardware. Industry associations have also pressed for faster reforms to reduce logistics costs, improve labour flexibility, and enhance competitiveness in high-value sectors. With green technologies and artificial intelligence reshaping global commerce, India’s next decade could offer a once-in-a-generation chance to reposition its export profile.

The political dimension is equally striking. Trump has framed the tariffs as punishment for India’s defiance on Russian oil, posting an “America First” image alongside an oil barrel on his social platform. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in contrast, has declared that he would “never compromise” the interests of India’s farmers and workers, signalling a firm stance of national resilience.

Analysts argue that India’s path forward lies in staying the course: harnessing its vast domestic market, diversifying trade partnerships, and accelerating reforms to sharpen competitiveness. As geopolitical rivalries intensify, India’s scale, adaptability, and stability leave it uniquely placed to absorb external shocks while maintaining momentum. “India’s high growth rates need to be sustained over a long period to reap the benefit of its demographics,” S&P concluded. “Steep tariffs alone will not alter that path.”