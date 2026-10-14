US Pres Trump to visit Philippines in November for ASEAN Summit

US President Donald Trump will visit Manila next month to attend the 2026 Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Meetings.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr spokesperson, Claire Castro, confirmed on Wednesday the planned visit but did not provide further details.

The White House earlier announced Trump’s upcoming trip to the Philippines before his visit to China for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Shenzhen.

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The ASEAN Summit is scheduled for November 15 to 17, while the APEC Summit in China will run from November 18 to 19. Marcos has declared November 16 to 18 as special non-working days in the National Capital Region for the ASEAN meeting.

Marcos and Trump last met face-to-face at the White House July last year to discuss bilateral relations, defense cooperation, and trade. They also discussed economic developments and regional security concerns, including the South China Sea, in a telephone conversation on July 23 this year.

Activists ready for Trump in Manila 2.0

Trump first visited the Philippines as president during his first term in November 2017, when he attended the ASEAN 50th anniversary gala and met with ex-president Rodrigo Duterte in Manila.

Filipino activists said they "are ready for Trump in Manila 2.0." In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Renato Reyes Jr, president of Bagong Alyansang Makabayan, a left-wing, multi-sectoral political alliance in the Philippines, said: "Trump’s image and effigy will burn in the streets of Manila the moment he steps foot on Philippine soil. The chief imperialist and fascist will get the fiery welcome he deserves. No red carpet welcome, only red banners of protest for the warmonger who plunged the world deeper in crisis."

"Like in his last visit to the Philippines, Trump will be hounded by protests for plunging the world deeper in crisis due to his war on Iran," Reyes added.

Activists are also protesting the US-led Pax Silica aimed at sourcing semiconductors and rare earth elements. The Philippines has designated a 1,620-hectare site in New Clark City in Tarlac province, north of Manila, for a manufacturing hub aimed at producing high-end components for use in artificial intelligence data centres.

(with inputs from Philippine News Agency)