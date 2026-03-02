US-Israel-Iran conflict: Thousands of passengers remain stranded at Indian airports

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid Israeli, US strikes on Iran for the latest regional developments]

Thousands of Indian passengers continue to face challenges on Monday, March 2, at international airports across the country, as most Indian airlines are still unable to operate due to the ongoing US/Israel-Iran war.

Indian carriers, including Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo, Akasa Air and SpiceJet had to pacify a large number of passengers at several airports.

Passengers like Ibrahim Khan, 32, was supposed to fly to Jeddah on Monday via Air India. He told Indian media: “I am worried that if I do not reach on time, my company will cut pay from my salary, which will be a really difficult situation for me, as I need to pay my siblings’ school fees and send money home.

For Ashok Kumar, 32, all the excitement of landing a new job in Dubai appeared to be fading. He had travelled from Jalandhar, Punjab, to catch a flight from Delhi to Dubai. “My flight was cancelled, and SpiceJet told me to go home. Now not only is my job uncertain, but I will most probably have to travel back home again, which is a big expense for my family,” he bemoaned.

Other passengers were hassled with missing baggages, lack of food and the long wait at the terminal.

Vishal Basir, 43, who was scheduled to return to London with his family on Monday, said they had 16 suitcases when they reached Delhi from Amritsar. “We have been in the centre for hours trying to track them down. The process is really slow, with our baggage being given to us in groups of 2-4 every few hours. We are still short of two suitcases, and are really upset with the management as we were redirected across the airport multiple times only to be sent somewhere else,” he complained.

Some passengers also complained of lack of communication with the airline and airport staff, many of who appeared clueless about the flights or cancellations.

Meanwhile, Delhi airport tried to soothe passengers and posted on X: “During these challenging times, we sincerely appreciate your patience. Please be assured that our on-ground staff is available across all terminals to assist passengers and provide the necessary support.”

Air India likewise issued an advisory informing its passengers of the extension of the suspension of all flights to and from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Israel, besides select flights to Europe. Air India Express cancelled over 110 flights because of airspace restrictions over Iran and the Middle East.

Mumbai airport saw 125 fights being cancelled, while Delhi saw 100 cancellations. The passenger assistance control room of India’s Ministry of Civil Aviation has also been getting numerous queries about international flights. It claims to have resolved more than 400 passenger grievances in coordination with airlines and airport operators.