US-Israel-Iran ceasefire: Logistics, venue, agenda, attendance of talks in Pakistan

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

The United States and Iran are holding their highest‑level talks in years in Islamabad, under Pakistan‑brokered negotiations aimed at converting a fragile two‑week ceasefire into a more durable settlement.

The conflict had disrupted global energy markets and fueled wider regional tensions. The ceasefire, which paved the way for the talks, has so far held. Below is what is known about the Islamabad talks.

When will the talks begin?

According to an official, preliminary meetings are expected to take place early Saturday morning, ahead of formal negotiations scheduled to begin later in the afternoon.

Where will the talks be held?

Pakistan has shortlisted multiple venues for the Islamabad Talks 2026 but has not disclosed details due to security considerations. Security has been tightened to the highest level, with the Red Zone sealed and key entry points into the capital closed.

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Why Pakistan is the venue?

Pakistan has emerged as a key intermediary between Washington and Tehran in recent weeks. Despite past tensions with both sides, Islamabad maintains working relationships with each and was viewed as a natural and acceptable venue for mediation.

Who will attend the talks?

The US delegation is expected to be led by Vice-President JD Vance and will include special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Iran’s delegation will include Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, both of whom were involved in the ceasefire negotiations.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar are expected to formally host the talks. Dar, who has undertaken shuttle diplomacy throughout the conflict, is also expected to facilitate the negotiations. Separate meetings with both delegations are also expected, depending on arrival times.

What is on the agenda?

Washington is expected to table a 15‑point proposal, while Tehran has prepared a 10‑point counter‑proposal, which US President Donald Trump has described as “a workable basis on which to negotiate”.

The US proposal focuses on Iran’s enriched uranium programme and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s counter‑plan seeks control over the Strait of Hormuz, the introduction of transit tolls, an end to regional military operations and the lifting of all sanctions.

What are key focus areas?

Lebanon’s inclusion in the ceasefire and the reopening of the strategic Strait of Hormuz are expected to be among the most contentious and critical issues during the talks.

What to expect?

Analysts caution that a comprehensive settlement remains unlikely in the near term, citing deep mistrust between US/ Israel and Iran. Any lasting agreement would likely require the backing of key Middle Eastern states, the permanent members of the UN Security Council and a binding international resolution.