US embassy in Dhaka issues security alert for citizens in Bangladesh

Published: Sat 3 Aug 2024, 12:03 PM

The US embassy in Dhaka has issued a security alert for American citizens in the country after "reports indicate a peaceful 'sit in' may occur". Bangladesh is currently on a Level 4 travel advisory of 'Do Not Travel'.

The authority said that the protest will take place at Justice Shahabuddin Ahmed Park in the Gulshan 2 neighbourhood of Dhaka at 3pm (Bangladesh time) today.

"Calls for protests, demonstrations, marches and gatherings continue to occur and can often materialise quickly," it said.

"If feeling unsafe, US citizens should consider returning to the United States", it added.

The authority asked US citizens to "practice vigilance and avoid demonstrations and exercise caution in the vicinity of any large gatherings".

Student leaders rallied Bangladeshis on Saturday for a nationwide civil disobedience campaign as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government weathered a worsening backlash over a deadly police crackdown on protesters.

Rallies against civil service job quotas sparked days of mayhem last month that killed more than 200 people in some of the worst unrest of Hasina's 15-year tenure.